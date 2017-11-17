Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley Elects Edward Alford President

SPRINGFIELD — Edward Alford has been elected president of the 1,800-member Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley. The election took place at the association’s annual membership meeting held recently at the Delaney House in Holyoke. Alford owns and operates Advanced Global Realty in South Hadley.

As president, he will oversee the association’s activities and operations, including meetings of the board of directors, and act as a liaison to the association’s various committees. He is the official spokesperson of the association on issues related to the real-estate industry and the local housing market.

The other 2018 officers and directors are Kelly Bowman, president-elect; Susan Drumm, treasurer; Elias Acuna, secretary; and Rick Sawicki, immediate past president. The directors include Shawn Bowman, Peter Davies, Janise Fitzpatrick, Sara Gasparrini, Sharyn Jones, Cheryl Malandrinos, Susan Rheaume, and Russell Sabadosa.

Organized in 1915, the Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley is a professional trade organization serving Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties.