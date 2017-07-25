Red Lion Inn Welcomes Fabien Riviere, Jim Corcoran

STOCKBRIDGE — On the heels of a recent $1 million kitchen renovation, the Red Lion Inn recently welcomed new management and culinary talent with two strategic hires: Director of Food & Beverage Fabien Riviere and Sous Chef Jim Corcoran.

Both will work with Vice President of Culinary Development Brian Alberg to continue to evolve the inn’s commitment to local sourcing and service excellence.

“The continued success of the Main Street Hospitality Catering, with projects like Seeds Market Café at Hancock Shaker Village, calls for bringing in additional expertise,” said Sarah Eustis, CEO of Main Street Hospitality Group. “Fabien and Jim will help strengthen the Red Lion Inn, our culinary hub, and continue to heighten our quality, hospitality, and service.”

With more than 20 years of restaurant-management experience, Riviere joins the Red Lion Inn from Studio Restaurant at the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach, Calif. This marks his return to the Red Lion Inn, where he was sommelier from 2003 to 2005. Working stateside and abroad, Riviere’s résumé includes Felix Restaurant at the Peninsula Hotel in Hong Kong, Mix Restaurant by Alain Ducasse, and Restaurant Aureole at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nev. In his new role as Director of Food & Beverage, Riviere will manage all aspects of food and beverage operations, as well as the supervision and direction of all restaurant staff, among other responsibilities.

Corcoran joins the Red Lion Inn culinary team from Allium Restaurant + Bar in Great Barrington, where his seasonal menus reflected his passion for locally grown ingredients and the diversity of his background. Corcoran has worked at restaurants throughout New York, including Manhattan’s Delmonico’s Restaurant, Brinkley’s Broome Street, Angolo SoHo, and April Bloomfield’s Breslin, before becoming lead chef of Allium Restaurant + Bar.