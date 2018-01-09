Retirement and Elder-care Planning Seminar Slated for Feb. 3

SPRINGFIELD — A retirement and elder-care planning seminar will take place on Saturday, Feb. 3. Presenters include David Fedor, certified financial planner, practitioner, and chartered retirement planning counselor from Commonwealth Financial Network; Sharon Connor from Choices Elder Support; Mary-Anne Schelb from JGS Lifecare; Jennifer Kinsman from Acti-Kare; and Lisa Beauvais, estate-planning attorney.

This event will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Church in the Acres, 1383 Wilbraham Road, Springfield. Although this event is free and open to the public, seating is limited, so call (413) 726-9044 to RSVP. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held on Feb. 10.