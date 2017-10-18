Revitalize CDC #GreenNFit Rebuild Slated for Today in Holyoke

HOLYOKE — Revitalize CDC’s second annual #GreenNFit Neighborhood Rebuild is coming to the city of Holyoke today, Oct. 18. The goal is to rebuild 10 homes and one city park with 300 volunteers and dozens of sponsors, all in one day. Hundreds of volunteers will descend upon the Springdale Park area to rebuild homes on Meadow, Vernon, James, Papineau, and Temple streets and Springdale Avenue.

Volunteer registration check-in will be in the parking lot of the Robert F. Kennedy Children’s Action Corps, located at 15 Papineau St. Radio personality Joan Holliday from 93.9 FM (the River) will be broadcasting live from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Leon Nelson has been a resident of Holyoke for the past seven years and enjoys spending time with and helping his friends. He suffers from PTSD and spinal and shoulder injuries, but he was instrumental in spreading the word about the GreenNFit community block rebuild opportunity to his neighbors. Volunteers from PeoplesBank, Extremely Clean Construction, and Westover Job Corps will perform exterior painting; landscaping; repairs to the porch roof, lattice, and storm door; and handicap ramp staining.

The work on the 10 homes will focus on making them safe, healthy, and energy-efficient. Scope of work may include repair or replacement of leaking roofs; installation of new energy-efficient windows and doors, insulation, and water-saving fixtures; installation of age-in-place modifications such as grab bars; electrical upgrades; repair of steps; exterior low-VOC painting; mulch; and planting of shrubs, trees, and flowers.