River Valley Counseling Center Slates Golf Tournament for Sept. 15

HOLYOKE — River Valley Counseling Center (RVCC), an affiliate of Holyoke Medical Center and a member of Valley Health Systems, will hold its second annual golf tournament fund-raiser on Friday, Sept. 15 at East Mountain Country Club in Westfield. The funds raised will help RVCC to continue providing behavioral-health and other essential supportive services to individuals, families, and groups throughout the Pioneer Valley.

The cost per golfer is $100 and includes a golf cart, lunch, dinner, and prizes. There will also be a raffle and silent auction. Registration will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a 10:30 a.m. shotgun start. There will also be contests on the course, including prizes donated by Marcotte Ford and Teddy Bear Pools. Sponsorship opportunities are still available, and donations are being sought for raffle prizes and the silent auction.

For more information about the event, including registration, visit www.rvcc-inc.org, stop by River Valley Counseling Center’s Facebook page, or contact RVCC Marketing and Development Specialist Angela Callahan at (413) 841-3546 or callahan_angela@holyokehealth.com.