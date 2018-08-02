Rocky’s to Collect Donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

SPRINGFIELD — All 32 Rocky’s Ace Hardware stores in Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island will take part in Bucket Day Sales on Aug. 3-5 to benefit Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

“Every location is dedicated to making this a great charitable event,” said Rocco Falcone, president and CEO of Rocky’s Ace Hardware. “The benefits for the Children’s Miracle Network are not measured in dollars alone because these donations also deliver hope to children. We are always proud to be involved with initiatives such as these.”

Rocky’s customers can donate $5 to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals for a limited-edition, five-gallon bucket and receive 20% off all non-clearance items at checkout that they can fit in the bucket. Power tools and small appliances qualify for a 10% discount.

All funds raised will benefit Boston Children’s Hospital and Baystate Children’s Hospital in Massachusetts, UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital in Florida, Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Rhode Island, Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, and the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Maine.

During its first fundraising event for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals this year, Rocky’s brought in $12,267.96 on April 19-30. In 2017, Rocky’s raised $44,593 for its local children’s hospitals, a 67% increase over the 2016 total.

Ace Hardware has been a supporter of Children’s Miracle Network hospitals since 1991. Thanks to the generosity of Ace customers, retailers, vendors, and team members, Ace has raised more than $93 million for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals across the country.