Rotary Club of Springfield Honors Paul Lambert

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Rotarian Paul Lambert received a District Governor’s Citation at the Rotary Club’s Dec. 8 meeting. Lambert, a Rotarian since 2008, received the citation for his dedication and hard work as the Rotary liaison and Basketball Hall of Fame representative to the committee for the eighth annual Service Above Self award luncheon. The award honors those in the local community and in the world of basketball who exemplify the Rotary’s motto of “service above self.”

“If Rotary founder Paul Harris wanted to put together a Rotary dream team, Paul Lambert would absolutely be on it,” said Lamont Clemons, president of the Rotary Club of Springfield. “He is a hardworking, dedicated, and caring Rotarian.”

Lambert is vice president, Enshrinement Services & Community Engagement at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He has been with the Hall for 15 years.

The Springfield Rotary Club meets every Friday at 12:15 p.m. in the MassMutual Room at the Hall of Fame, and is a member of Rotary International.