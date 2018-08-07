Royal, P.C. to Present Workshop on Sexual Harassment in the Workplace

NORTHAMPTON — The abundance of recent high-profile sexual-harassment complaints has completely changed the public perception of this persistent problem. Sexual harassment is no longer a silent epidemic which is by and large being ignored. Posts stating the phrase ‘#metoo’ have created camaraderie among individuals who are choosing to speak up and stand up.

However, despite the nation’s growing awareness about the prevalence of sexual harassment, as business owners and human-resources professionals, the problem probably isn’t all that surprising. Clearly, the perfunctory sexual-harassment policies and bland pro forma sexual-harassment trainings are not working. It’s no longer adequate to take the same tired approach. As business leaders, we need to approach sexual harassment in the workplace from a new perspective.

You’re invited to join a roundtable discussion on how we can profoundly change our approach to sexual harassment in the workplace. Discussion topics will answer questions like, if we’re already training employees, why does sexual harassment keep happening? How do we change workplace cultures that are conducive to prevalent sexual harassment? How do we deal with essential employees who engage in sexual harassment? Why aren’t our current efforts effective? And what do we do now?

The event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 13 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Royal, P.C., 270 Pleasant St., Northampton. Advance registration is required, and seating will be limited. The cost is $30 per person. Mail your payment and make your check payable to Royal, P.C., 270 Pleasant St., Northampton, MA 01060. E-mail Heather Loges at [email protected] to register or if you have any questions about this workshop.