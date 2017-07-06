Sajar Plastics Acquired by Universal Plastics

HOLYOKE — Universal Plastics, a heavy-gauge thermoformer based in Holyoke, has acquired Sajar Plastics, a gas-assist injection molder based in Middlefield, Ohio. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Universal Plastics currently services customers who start out with custom thermoforming and graduate to injection molding. Sajar’s low-volume gas-assist injection-molding expertise provides Universal with the opportunity to support its customers further along the product life cycle. The expanded breadth of capabilities will allow a customer to stay with a Universal family company throughout the life of the product, from lower volumes at inception to higher volumes as the product grows and matures. Further, the combined company can provide unbiased guidance on which process is better suited for a particular application. Sajar Plastics will continue to maintain its facilities, employees, and procedures.

“Customer success is our top priority and guiding focus,” said Kumar, president of Universal Plastics. “Sajar’s synergies with our existing thermoforming businesses, Universal and Mayfield, are plenty — a strong management team, sound business processes, and a commitment to top-quality products are what we are going to build upon. Above all, we value our relationships with our customers and are committed to maintaining and growing the value that we provide to them.”

Added Larry Nowak, CEO of Sajar Plastics, “Sajar is delighted to be a part of the Universal Plastics family of companies. We are excited by the prospect of bringing a unique combination of capabilities to both the customers of each company and to the broader market for large, complex, and aesthetically demanding parts.”

Molding Business Services, based in Florence, served as the advisor to Sajar Plastics on the transaction.