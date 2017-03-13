Samantha Clarke and Lisa Patnode Join Employers Assoc. Team

AGAWAM — The Employers Assoc. of the NorthEast (EANE) announced that Samantha Clarke and Lisa Patnode have joined the EANE team as member engagement specialists.

Clarke will serve as EANE’s member engagement specialist for Connecticut, working with the membership team to assist prospective members and engage current members in programs, services, and trainings that enhance their organizations.

Most recently, she was the director of Marketing and Member Engagement for the Newport County YMCA in Newport, R.I. With a background in membership development and marketing, she has handled project-management tasks around marketing campaigns, IT support services, customer-service trainings, scheduling, and staff onboarding.

Clarke is a graduate of Salve Regina University in Newport, where she received her undergraduate degree in 2013 and her master’s degree in business management in 2014, plus a certificate of graduate studies in organizational development in 2014. She is also a musician, having volunteered at many local events in Newport County.

Patnode joins the membership engagement team with a focus on Western and Central Mass. She has strong human-resources and business-development experience in manufacturing and financial services, providing guidance to members in both strategic business development and for all their HR needs. She is known for her commitment to employee retention and organizational growth.

Patnode has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western New England College. She is a volunteer for Open Pantry Community Services Inc. in Springfield, and a member of the Pioneer Valley Women’s Running Club.