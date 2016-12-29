Sarno Announces Funds Available for Historic Preservation

SPRINGFIELD — Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and City of Springfield Office of Disaster Recovery and Compliance are releasing funding for Preservation of Historic Properties that were damaged by the 2011 tornado for the second time.

“The city continues to be committed to complete tornado recovery, and this is another opportunity for property owners of historic buildings to receive funding for outstanding unmet repair needs from the tornado,” said Sarno. “We hope property owners will take advantage of this funding while it is available.”

The city has released a Notice of Funding Availability and Invitation for Bids. The city will provide up to $175,000 in grant funding to owners of historic buildings within the tornado impact zone that still have unrepaired tornado-related damages. This is the second time the city is making this funding available. The city previously released $200,000 and received only one proposal from an eligible property owner.

Eligible property owners are required to submit their proposals to the City of Springfield’s Office of Procurement no later than Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. Funding is competitive and a review committee will evaluate and score each proposal according to Historic and Neighborhood Appropriateness, Financial Need, Historic Significance of the Property and Readiness to Proceed and Ability to Comply with CDBG-DR Guidelines.

Property owners with questions should contact the Office of Disaster Recovery at (413) 750-2114.