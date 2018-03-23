Scenes from the 2018 Difference Makers Celebration

A Look at the March 22 Event

More than 350 people turned out at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House in Holyoke on March 30 for a celebration of the 2018 Difference Makers, the ninth annual class of individuals and organizations honored by BusinessWest for making an impact in their Western Mass. communities. The photos on the next few pages capture the essence of the event, which featured musical entertainment by the Taylor Street Jazz Band, fine food, and thoughtful comments from the honorees.

Our 2018 Difference Makers:

Bob Bolduc, CEO of Pride Stores

Bob “The Bike Man” Charland, Founder of Pedal Thru Youth

Girls Inc. of Holyoke

Evan Plotkin, President of NAI Plotkin

Crystal Senter-Brown, Author & Adjunct Faculty at Bay Path University

WillPower Foundation

Sponsored by









Photography by Leah Martin Photography










