Scenes from the 2018 Difference Makers Celebration

on March 23, 2018 in Class of 2018

A Look at the March 22 Event

The 2018 Difference Makers

The 2018 Difference Makers

More than 350 people turned out at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House in Holyoke on March 30 for a celebration of the 2018 Difference Makers, the ninth annual class of individuals and organizations honored by BusinessWest for making an impact in their Western Mass. communities. The photos on the next few pages capture the essence of the event, which featured musical entertainment by the Taylor Street Jazz Band, fine food, and thoughtful comments from the honorees.

Our 2018 Difference Makers:
Bob Bolduc, CEO of Pride Stores
Bob “The Bike Man” Charland, Founder of Pedal Thru Youth
Girls Inc. of Holyoke
Evan Plotkin, President of NAI Plotkin
Crystal Senter-Brown, Author & Adjunct Faculty at Bay Path University
WillPower Foundation

