Scramble Golf Tournament to Benefit I Found Light Against All Odds

SPRINGFIELD — I Found Light Against All Odds will present its first annual Scramble Golf Tournament scholarship fund-raiser on Saturday Aug. 12. The festivities will include golf, food, raffles, and more.

The tournament will take place at Veterans Memorial Golf Course, with tee times starting at 11 am. Tournament admission fee is $100 per player, with the top three teams awarded first-, second-, and third-place prizes. Players can register by clicking here.

All money raised from this tournament will go toward awarding scholarships for the 2017-18 school year. The recipients will be formerly at-risk high-school seniors from local high schools, who have overcome the darkness in their lives, now finding the light in education and headed to college.