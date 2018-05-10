Seminar to Tackle Workplace Investigations, Preventing Harassment

NORTHAMPTON — In your job, are you responsible for conducting investigations into employee conflicts? Allegations of harassment? Employee theft? If so, Royal, P.C.’s seminar on workplace investigations is for you. The event is slated for Friday, June 8 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at 270 Pleasant St., Northampton.

Recent state and federal court decisions underscore the importance of conducting thorough investigations. Attendees will learn about such topics as selecting an investigator, conducting an effective interview, dealing with confidentiality issues, preventing harassment, and taking interim actions. Human-resource professionals, CFOs, CEOs, and anyone in a management position who is responsible for handling investigations may be interested in attending.

The cost to attend is $30. E-mail Heather Loges at hloges@theroyallawfirm.com for more information and to register.