Sheriff Nick Cocchi Continues Tradition of Annual Summer Picnic

SPRINGFIELD — Summertime is picnic time, and Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi is carrying on the tradition of his predecessor, former Sheriff Michael J. Ashe Jr., by holding Sheriff Cocchi’s Annual Summer Picnic.

“Sheriff Ashe really set the bar high with his annual picnic, which he held for 39 years,” Cocchi said. “I think it’s a great tradition that allows politicians, law-enforcement officials, and the community to come together in a fun and informal setting.”

The picnic will be held at the Springfield Elks Lodge #61, 440 Tiffany St., Springfield, on Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For $50 per ticket, picnickers will enjoy a full day of festivities, including lunch and dinner. Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. and include sausage grinders with peppers and onions, hot dogs, hamburgers, and clam chowder. Dinner at 5 p.m. will include beef kabobs or grilled chicken, baked potatoes, corn on the cob, and salad. Soda and beer are also included in the ticket price.

Between meals, attendees will enjoy live music, games such as ladder ball and cornhole, raffles, and more. For those interested in playing golf, the picnic will be preceded by a golf tournament at Franconia Golf Course in Springfield at 8 a.m. The cost to attend both the tournament and the picnic is $100.

“I hope we have a great turnout for this event,” Cocchi said. “I see this as a wonderful opportunity for one-on-one conversation between our constituents, state agencies, the law-enforcement community, and our legislators. We all work together to improve our communities, and this event is a chance to celebrate that.”

Tickets can be purchased in advance. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit cocchiforsheriff.com.