Six-Point Creative Works Acquires Van Schouwen Associates

SPRINGFIELD — Massachusetts brand-strategy firm Six-Point Creative Works has acquired van Schouwen Associates, a Longmeadow-based marketing firm that specializes in business-to-business marketing. The acquisition, which took effect Oct. 2, was announced jointly by the two companies on Oct. 17.

The purchase is a step toward meeting Six-Point goals for strategic growth and diversification, said Six-Point President and CEO Meghan Lynch. “This is the first of several upcoming announcements, and it comes just a month shy of our company’s 10th anniversary.”

She added that “this has been a very positive and beneficial move for everyone involved. It’s been a pleasure over the last few weeks to meet and welcome so many growth-minded clients making the transition to Six-Point.”

Michelle van Schouwen, who founded van Schouwen Associates in 1985, will remain involved as a strategic marketing consultant during the transition. “I have a number of personal projects I would like to move on to, and I’m happy to have a path for those,” she said. “But I also have a roster of long-time, loyal clients whose businesses are important to me. I’m working closely with Six-Point to help them onboard both clients and staff and will continue to be available as needed.”

van Schouwen’s Longmeadow office has closed, she confirmed, and two key staff members have made the transition to Six-Point’s downtown Springfield office. Lynne Turner, who was with van Schouwen for 17 years, has joined Six-Point as Operations manager. Tyler Leahy will continue to serve as a client advocate and copywriter for former van Schouwen accounts.

“We’re excited to have Lynne and Tyler on board to provide additional expertise to our clients. They both exemplify our Six-Point values and bring even more depth to our already accomplished team,” said Lynch.

After 32 years in business, van Schouwen said, “this is a bittersweet moment for me, but it’s also a happy outcome. Six-Point is one of the region’s smartest and most successful agencies, and will be a very good fit for the companies van Schouwen Associates has been serving.”

Six-Point is owned by Lynch, Chief Creative Officer David Wicks, and Chief Marketing Officer Marsha Montori. The company’s current clients include Hyde Group, Farm Credit East, Hot Table, CHD, United Personnel, Detector Technology, Incom, Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts, Springfield Public Forum, and Ingersoll Products of Ontario, Canada. The van Schouwen client roster has included manufacturing and industrial firms in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Rhode Island, and California, many of whom serve global markets.

While the van Schouwen website and phone number continue to be active, the van Schouwen name will be phased out in favor of one unified brand, said Lynch. Six-Point offices are located at 9 Hampden St. in Springfield.