BLANDFORD — Members of the Springfield Ski Club voted Tuesday to advance serious discussions about selling the 132-acre Blindfold Ski Area property to Ski Butternut and its owner Jeff Murdock, the Republican reported. The price is still being negotiated, and no formal purchase-and-sale agreement is in place yet.

As part of the planned purchase, Murdoch intends to upgrade the snow-making and snow-grooming equipment at Blandford, which features 25 trails, three double chair lifts, and two lodges.