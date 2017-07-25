SkinCatering Opens Second Location at D. Hotel & Suites

HOLYOKE — SkinCatering has scheduled its grand opening D. Hotel & Suites for Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse and Pat Duffy, legislative aide to state Rep. Aaron Vega, will be in attendance for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to take place at 5:15 p.m.

The spa is located on the first floor of the hotel and features two massage rooms as well as separate spaces for manicures, pedicures, and facials. The location offers luxurious treatments as well as a selection of the high-end products currently developed and created through SkinCatering’s skin-care line.

The menu for the spa includes packages such as “Nature, to Nurture You” and “Farm to Facial.” These services utilize elements, plants, and other ingredients found locally and throughout Massachusetts. The spa has a modern New England farmhouse aesthetic, featuring neutral colors and reclaimed natural woods.

“I am very excited to provide now a health and wellness option at our Boutique Hotel,” said Linda Rosskothen, proprietor of D. Hotel & Suites. “The beauty and comfort of the spa offers locals and travelers a chance to enjoy our buildings. I am especially excited to see our guests combine their spa experience with their wedding plans, business-travel stay, exceptional dining, or just making it a special treat.”

Guests are welcome to begin booking services, as well as monthly membership packages. D. Hotel & Suites offers complimentary breakfast, access to conference and meeting spaces, and two on-site restaurants, as well as local shuttle services to wedding parties.

“The entire Delaney Log Cabin family has been very welcoming to us,” said Leanne Sedlak, chief visionary officer of SkinCatering. “We look forward to treating their guests and the local public to a wonderful spa experience with locally sourced and natural ingredients.”