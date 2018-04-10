Smith Brothers Insurance Acquires Bailey Agencies Insurance

EASTHAMPTON — Smith Brothers Insurance, LLC has purchased the assets of Bailey Agencies Insurance of Groton, Conn. Owned and operated by the Scott family since 1980, Bailey has been a long-term fixture on the Connecticut shoreline.

Bailey Agencies Insurance has moved to the Smith Brothers office in Niantic, Conn., at 377 Main St. With headquarters in Glastonbury, Conn., Smith Brothers has offices throughout Connecticut as well as Massachusetts — including a branch in Easthampton — and New Jersey.

“Smith Brothers will help us perpetuate a long-standing agency, deliver broader market scope and access, and add to the basket of deliverables we offer our clients,” said John Scott IV, former Bailey Agencies Insurance principal. He will continue his role as commercial-lines producer and, along with two other insurance professionals, will work from Smith Brothers’ Niantic office.

“The southeast section of Connecticut is a core geographical segment of Smith Brothers,” said Jared Carillo, Smith Brothers’ director of Foundation Accounts. “Our long-term strategic focus is to grow along the shoreline to help protect families and business; we understand the unique requirements of a coastal environment. Bailey Agencies Insurance is an excellent match for our team, and we can provide their clients with a broader range of products and services.”