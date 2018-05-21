Smith Brothers Insurance Appointed to Hanover’s President’s Club

EASTHAMPTON — Smith Brothers Insurance, with local offices in Easthampton and West Springfield, was recently appointed to the Hanover Insurance Group’s President’s Club, an elite group of independent insurance agencies from across the country.

The agency was formally recognized for its inclusion in the company’s President’s Club during a national business conference in Marana, Ariz. Accepting the honor was Jared Carillo, director of Foundation Accounts at Smith Brothers, an independently operated, top-100 broker in the U.S. with offices in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

Agencies named to the President’s Club are recognized for delivering outstanding value to their customers through insurance expertise and responsive service. Smith Brothers was one of only 140 independent agencies recognized with this distinction across the county. The Hanover partners with 2,100 independent agents nationwide.

“Smith Brothers Insurance goes above and beyond to serve its customers, truly understanding their needs and offering valued counsel and high-quality insurance expertise,” said Richard Lavey, president, Hanover Agency Markets. “We appreciate Smith Brothers’ commitment to its customers, and we are proud to partner with its outstanding team.”

“We’re honored to be recognized with this award,” Carillo said. “This is a reflection of the importance we place on providing our customers with distinct insurance solutions and specialized insurance expertise.”