Social Innovation Conference to Take Place April 7

AMHERST — The Berthiaume Center for Entrepreneurship will present its 2018 Social Innovation Conference on Saturday, April 7 at the UMass Integrative Learning Center. Registration is free and includes two keynote speakers, three panel discussions, a design workshop, breakfast, lunch, and refreshments.

Attendees will learn about trends in innovation and how social entrepreneurship is transforming traditional business. The day will begin with Bill Baue, CEO of Reporting 3.0, a business that is changing systems of reporting, along with a panel of entrepreneurs discussing the role social impact takes in their business.

Panels will then be held discussing how the finance industry is addressing impact and the role of technology in social enterprise. Michael Alden, vice president of Ascentria, will lead a Design Thinking Workshop, demonstrating the tools to effectively develop sustainable solutions to social problems. Emily Kawano, co-director of Wellspring Cooperative, will deliver the closing keynote.

