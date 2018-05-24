Solidago CEO Opens International Women’s Funders Summit in NYC

NEW YORK — Solidago Foundation CEO Elizabeth Barajas-Román officially welcomed participants to the Women and Money Summit hosted by the Women’s Funding Network, the largest philanthropic network in the world devoted to women and girls. The summit was held at the SUNY Global Center in New York City on May 22. Barajas-Román serves as vice chair of the Women’s Funding Network.

The Women and Money Summit focused on women-of-color leadership and the role of women as engaged influencers on all issues relating to economic security. Barajas-Román joined Meghan Cummings, executive director of Women’s Fund of Greater Cincinnati Foundation, and Courtney Bryan, head of East Region Global Philanthropy at JP Morgan Chase & Co., in the afternoon for a panel discussing the importance of including both race and gender in grant-making strategies in order to achieve economic opportunity and security for all.

“Economic security is critical to women having equal power in our society,” Barajas-Román said. “The Solidago Foundation is guided by the belief that, for a community to thrive, women of color need to be able to drive their own development and growth. The Women and Money Summit provides the opportunity to have a dialogue about these important challenges.”