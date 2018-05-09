Solidago Foundation Names Rebecca Greenberg Program Officer

NORTHAMPTON — The Solidago Foundation recently introduced Rebecca Greenberg as the newest member of its program team. As program officer, Greenberg will draw on her 15 years of frontline advocacy to support the organization’s democracy and independent power-building work. Greenberg will work with the veteran Solidago Program team of strategic funders and national organizers to recommend program strategies.

“Rebecca brings to Solidago extensive expertise and a deep commitment and passion for affecting systemic change for historically marginalized communities,” said Elizabeth Barajas-Román, the foundation’s CEO. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to add her expertise to our team.”

Greenberg is a leader in the New York City housing-justice movement, serving most recently as deputy director of the Tenant Rights Coalition, the largest civil legal-services program in the country. In this role, she has worked with diverse stakeholders including tenants, judges, attorneys, clients, and policymakers, and supervised a legal team, working in partnership with local organizations and elected officials, to support communities facing significant housing needs in light of rapid and disruptive neighborhood changes and gentrification.

“I am thrilled and honored to be joining Solidago. This is an incredible opportunity for me to pivot out of my work as a social-justice attorney into the philanthropic space with an organization dedicated to promoting justice, equity, and sustainability for all,” Greenberg said. “Having worked with several Solidago partners in New York City since 2001, I am eager to forge relationships with progressive change makers and justice-seeking, community-based organizations across the country. The organization is so welcoming, and I am grateful for the opportunity to learn, grow, and promote the mission of Solidago alongside this inspiring team.”

Prior to law school, Greenberg worked at the Urban Justice Center and for a local nonprofit in Yucatan, Mexico, engaging in grassroots education and conservation programs. She is a graduate of the City University of New York School of Law and McGill University.

“Rebecca has spent her career amplifying the voices of the communities she has served,” said Linda Stout, Solidago board chair. “We are so lucky to have someone with her leadership and organizational skills work with our team to support the great work at the Solidago Foundation.”