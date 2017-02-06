South Hadley & Granby Chamber Announces Leadership Transition

SOUTH HADLEY — The South Hadley & Granby Chamber of Commerce announced the resignation of Dale Johnston from his position as executive director. The chamber’s board of directors will initiate a search to fill this position. Interested individuals can visit the chamber website at shgchamber.com for more details.

The chamber acknowledges Johnston’s efforts and thanks him for his commitment and dedication throughout the years. He was responsible for many accomplishments in his service with the chamber. This past year, Johnston was instrumental in securing a new permanent home for the chamber, partnering with Connie Laplante Real Estate at 2 Lyman St., South Hadley. The chamber board wishes him success in future challenges and endeavors.