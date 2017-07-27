South Hadley & Granby Chamber Announces New Membership Tiers

SOUTH HADLEY — The South Hadley & Granby Chamber of Commerce announced its new membership-tier program, effective immediately. The new tiers are designed to recognize and assist the different categories of businesses that serve Granby and South Hadley, all to help promote and grow the businesses of its members serving these two municipalities.

Previously, the chamber had two tiers for membership, basic and premier, both based on the number of employees a business had. With the new tier program, there are now a total of six tiers.

“The chamber board and I believe that the new membership-tier program will more appropriately address the business requirements and needs of a business and the type of benefits a business is seeking to obtain as a chamber member,” said Mariann Millard, executive director. “This new program goes hand-in-hand with our new website and logo that we recently rolled out.”

Annual membership costs for the six tiers range between $105 and $510 and include three new membership categories called affiliate, start-up business, and social/civic/recreation club. The business-membership categories, formerly known as basic and premier, are now divided into three separate tiers based on the level of membership benefits.

“For our new tier program, for example, we have an affiliate membership that recognizes that a business may have a primary membership with another area chamber, but does business in South Hadley and/or Granby,” Millard explained. “For the start-up business category, we understand how challenging it can be for a new business, especially in the first three years. We designed it to make it more financially affordable as well as provide available resources as a membership benefit. For our new social/civic/recreation club membership, we’re looking to assist nonprofit entities who have an annual operating budget of $75,000 or less and could use an ongoing boost via the chamber to promote their core mission and services to the community.”

For more information on the chamber’s new membership tier program and how to apply for membership, visit www.shgchamber.com.