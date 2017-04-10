South Hadley & Granby Chamber Appoints New Executive Director

SOUTH HADLEY — The board of directors for the South Hadley & Granby Chamber of Commerce announced Mariann Millard as its new executive director. She brings diverse experience in project management, customer service, tourism, and communications. Her most recent career experience has been as a licensed Washington, D.C. tour guide and as a certified tour director working in Italy for Tauck, an international tour-operator company.

Millard is a co-chair of the upcoming River Roll & Stroll festival in May, a collaborative event between Holyoke and South Hadley. She also chairs the Bike-Walk Advisory Committee and is a member of South Hadley Know Your Town.

When asked about her immediate goals for her new role, Millard said she’s looking forward to promoting the chamber’s ability to be more proactive and creative in fostering collaborative business relationships, not only between South Hadley and Granby, the two towns the chamber serves, but throughout the Pioneer Valley.

“The chamber has good bones, as several people have told me, and I absolutely agree with them,” she said. “The board and I have already begun to work on tapping into its amazing potential to better serve its members and the business climate in our communities.”