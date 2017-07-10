South Hadley & Granby Chamber Rolls Out New Logo, Website

SOUTH HADLEY — The South Hadley & Granby Chamber of Commerce announced it now has a new logo representing both Granby and South Hadley, courtesy of graphic designer Paul J. Pereira, who won the chamber’s logo contest held in May and June, which invited the public to submit entries for consideration.

Pereira was presented with a $150 Village Commons gift certificate on June 28 at the chamber’s BBQ Bash at Brunelle’s Marina for current and potential new members. The Village Commons and Brunelle’s Marina are chamber members.

The chamber also publicly presented at the BBQ Bash its new website (www.shgchamber.com) developed by Thomas Moore of Tigerweb, which is designed to provide members and the public with timely and helpful information on chamber business members and community resources, to allow members to network and collaborate with each other, and to highlight social-media platforms for the chamber such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

“The chamber board and I are delighted with the website,” said Mariann Millard, executive director. “We feel it will represent Granby and South Hadley well and will significantly enhance our core mission, which is to help promote and grow the businesses of our members.”