Splash Marketing and Creative Names New Web Designer

WESTFIELD — Splash Marketing and Creative, a full-service marketing agency located in Westfield, announced the recent hiring of Amanda Myers, a 2016 graduate of Roger Williams University.

Myers joins Splash Marketing and Creative as its newest web designer. In this role, Myers will combine creativity and technical savvy to build or redesign websites for clients, improving the aesthetic, functionality and overall usability of a brand or company’s web presence.

Myers graduated with a B.S. in Web Development with a minor in both Marketing and Graphic Design. She has experience building websites for several different industries, including non-profit, manufacturing and higher education. Myers also has significant experience in customer service.