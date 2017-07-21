Springfield BID Announces Summer Music Festival

SPRINGFIELD — The first annual Springfield Jam Fest in downtown Springfield promises to be a musical experience unlike any other in Western Mass. Dozens of local artists will be performing on two separate stages throughout the entire day from all genres of music, including rock, country, blues, reggae, and more.

The festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Court Square from noon to 11 p.m., and will feature local food and beverage options in addition to the music.

Proceeds raised by the concert will go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Mass., which is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness through support, education, and advocacy.