Springfield BID Extends Cruise Nights to Benefit Shriners, Square One

SPRINGFIELD — Every Monday evening throughout the summer, dozens of classic cars cruised into Court Square in downtown Springfield, where hundreds of car enthusiasts gathered to admire cars and enjoy music, food, and drinks, thanks to the Springfield Business Improvement District (BID).

Each week, participants were encouraged to make a donation in support of the work that both Square One and Shriners Hospitals for Children – Springfield are doing to support children and families in the region. Donations have grown to more than $1,000.

“In order to have a healthy, thriving business community, we need healthy, thriving families,” says Chris Russell, executive director of the Springfield BID. “Both Square One and Shriners Hospital are working to do just that. We are pleased to be supporting the important missions of these two organizations.”

Added Kristine Allard, chief development and communications officer at Square One, “gifts like this serve as a great reminder of the kind of community we live and work in. We are so grateful to the BID and to everyone who participated for their generous support of our work.”

This summer’s events have been so successful that the BID has decided to add Sept. 11 and Sept. 18 to the calendar. For more information on the extended events, visit springfielddowntown.com/events/cruise-night.

Karen Motyka, director of Development at Shriners Hospitals for Children – Springfield, noted that “we are grateful to the Springfield Business Improvement District for recognizing the commitment of Shriners Hospitals for Children and Square One in improving the health and well-being of children in our community and beyond. Thank you for hosting Cruising for Kids and for bringing the community together in support of our organizations.”

Cruise Night at Court Square is presented by the Body Shop, located on Stafford Street. Additional sponsors include Bud Light, Harpoon, Farmington Savings Bank, Good Diggin Landscaping, and Garvey Communications.