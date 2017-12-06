Springfield Boys & Girls Club’s Festival of Trees Winding Down

SPRINGFIELD — Time is running out to visit the 17th annual Festival of Trees, open through Sunday, Dec. 10 on the second floor of Tower Square in downtown Springfield, adjacent to the Citywalk Café Food Court.

Proceeds from the Festival of Trees benefits the Springfield Boys & Girls Club, which serves more than 1,900 Springfield youth each year in areas such as athletics, academics, health and nutrition, and leadership.

Adorned with 134 uniquely decorated trees, the festival is offering free admission today, Dec. 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to all business patrons with a business card or their business ID. This is the club’s way of thanking those in the area for their support.

Visitors to the Festival of Trees are encouraged to purchase raffle tickets for chances to win a tree and all gifts associated with said tree. All trees will be raffled off at the end of the festival on Dec. 10. Winners will be notified by phone to pick up their tree on Monday, Dec. 11. In addition, a 50/50 raffle is also available for those who want to further support the youth of the Springfield Boys and Girls Club.

Festival hours are today (Wednesday) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 7-9, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $5; the cost for seniors is $4, and children 12 and under are free. Military personnel, first responders and their families are free with ID. Free parking in the Tower Square Garage is available; parking tickets must be validated at the festival.