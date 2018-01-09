Springfield College Basketball Team Welcomes Elementary Students

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College Athletics and the Division of Inclusion and Community Engagement will host more 300 students representing three Springfield elementary schools during the Pride’s men’s basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 10, starting at noon at Blake Arena. Students from Lincoln Elementary School, Elias Brookings Elementary School, and William N. DeBerry Elementary School will have an opportunity to learn while watching a collegiate basketball game.

As part of the event, Springfield College will provide transportation for the youngsters to attend the game, the college will provide lunch for the kids starting at 11 a.m., and the students will be treated to a popcorn snack at halftime of the game. There will also be a math activity and interactive promotions during halftime of the contest.

“We are excited to open the Blake Arena doors to the Springfield community and its youth for a day of basketball in the ‘classroom’ in which the sport was created,” said Springfield College Director of Athletics Craig Poisson. “We are looking forward to an enthusiastic environment for Wednesday’s game and are happy to facilitate the positive experiences of these elementary students.”

The Springfield College men’s basketball team recently captured the 2017 Hampton Inn West Springfield/Naismith Classic at Springfield College. The highlight of the tournament was the Pride defeating previously unbeaten and 12th-ranked Wesleyan University, 72-67, in the championship game.

Led by head coach Charlie Brock, the Pride has defeated a nationally ranked team six straight seasons, a stretch that has included eight wins over teams ranked in the top 15. Brock recently earned his 529th career victory and the 300th win on the sidelines at Springfield College. He became just the second coach in the history of the program to reach the 300-win milestone while on Alden Street.

The Division of Inclusion and Community Engagement aims to promote and maintain a campus culture of inclusive excellence while simultaneously providing the community with a central point of contact for those wishing to explore ways they can connect with and support the college’s outreach efforts. The division provides students, faculty, and staff with opportunities to work, live, and play across lines of identity and difference.