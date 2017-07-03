Springfield College Hosts Athletic Trainer Student Workshop

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College recently hosted its 24th annual Athletic Trainer Student Workshop intended for high-school students interested in careers in athletic training and sports medicine.

High-school students from throughout the country attend the workshop and focus on anatomy, injury prevention, and care of common lower-extremity athletic injuries. Lectures, demonstrations, and practice sessions about athletic-injury prevention and maintenance take place during the workshop. Students also have the opportunity to attend presentations on career options as part of the curriculum. A successful addition to the workshop is a hands-on exploration of cadaver anatomy.

The workshop is co-directed by Springfield College Athletic Trainer and Assistant Professor of Physical Education Wayne Rodrigues and Springfield College graduate Bob Kuzmeski.

Athletic training is an allied-health profession, recognized by the American Medical Assoc., that provides healthcare services for physically active individuals. The athletic training major at Springfield College is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education, and is one of the most competitive programs of its kind in the country. Program graduates are found across the country working at sports-medicine clinics, high schools, colleges and universities, and with professional sports teams.