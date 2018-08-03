Springfield College, NEBA to Introduce First Project SEARCH Cohort

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College will collaborate with New England Business Associates (NEBA) to introduce the first cohort of interns participating in the Project SEARCH program on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. at the college’s Locklin Hall, first floor. Springfield College is the first college or university in Western Mass. to lead the Project SEARCH program on the campus.

Project SEARCH’s mission is to help young adults with disabilities transition from school to work through a community-agency partnership while gaining employability skills. The program is dedicated to workforce development that benefits the individual, community, and workplace.

The Project SEARCH model involves an extensive period of training and career exploration, innovation adaptations, and long-term job coaching, and continues feedback from teachers, job coaches, and employers. Project SEARCH has more than 400 program sites in more than 40 states in the U.S., as well as programs in Australia, Canada, England, Scotland, and Ireland.

New England Business Associates’ mission is to enable individuals, who may face barriers, to be fully included in community life through employment, and to become economically empowered in a way that incorporates and creates best practices, creates valued typical societal roles, and offers individualized opportunities.