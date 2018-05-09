Springfield College Well-represented at MAHPERD Awards Banquet

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College Associate Professor of Physical Education Michelle Moosbrugger and physical education and health education major Danielle Sweet were recognized at the recent 2018 Massachusetts Assoc. for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (MAHPERD) awards banquet.

Moosbrugger earned the Honor Award, given annually to a MAHPERD member who has made significant strides in the fields of health, physical education, recreation, or dance. Sweet earned the Outstanding Future Professional Award for her academic success and leadership qualities during her time at the college.

Moosbrugger, who also serves as the Springfield College graduate coordinator for the Department of Physical Education and Health Education, is a pre-service educator for MAHPERD and AAHPERD/SHAPE America. She is a previous winner of the MAHPERD Outstanding Future Professional Award, the EDA Bob Pate Scholarship, and the AAHPERD Past President Scholarship. She earned her doctor of philosophy degree at Springfield College in 2006, her master’s degree from Ithaca College in 2002, and her bachelor’s degree from Springfield College in 2000.

Sweet, who is a dual major with physical education and movement and sport studies, has earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.7 and placed on the dean’s list on multiple occasions. She is a member of the college’s physical education and health education club, and she has taught physical education to homeschooled students. She has also supervised for the Springfield College Outdoor Pursuits Camp, and is a member of the Team Impact leadership team.