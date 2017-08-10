Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival Slated for Aug. 12

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival is expected to bring more than 10,000 people together in Court Square on Saturday, Aug. 12 to celebrate a shared love for music, food, and community. Now in its fourth year, the festival will offer a festive atmosphere featuring locally and internationally acclaimed musical artists, including Lizz Wright, Miles Mosley, Rebirth Brass Band, Sarah Elizabeth Charles, Christian Scott, Zaccai Curtis & Insight, Natalie Fernandez, Jeremy Turgeon Quintet, Community Grooves, and many more.

The Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival was developed by Blues to Green, led by the efforts of founder Kristin Neville, along with Evan Plotkin, president of NAI Plotkin and director of Springfield City Mosaic, with the hope that people of many different communities could unite in Springfield, the urban center of Western Mass., to share their love for music and art.

The festival celebrates music as well as its host the city of Springfield, whose many cultural attractions, historical legacy, and architecture are too often overshadowed by a negative perception of the city. By presenting the festival in the heart of downtown, the organization seeks to bolster a positive image of Springfield, engage artists and a diverse community in fueling its revitalization, and emphasize its place as a cultural hub and232 driver of cultural excellence in the region.

For a full lineup and schedule, visit springfieldjazzfest.com.