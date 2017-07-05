Springfield Museums to Host Indian Motocycle Day Event on July 23

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Museums will host its annual Indian Motocycle Day celebration on Sunday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Indian Motocycle fans, riders, and collectors from throughout the region are expected to bring their cycles to the city where it all began. Last year’s attendance topped 1,000 visitors.

Originally held at the former Indian Motocycle Museum on Hendee Street, Indian Day has become a highlight event at the Springfield Museums since 2010, following the opening of the Lyman and Merrie Wood Museum of Springfield History the previous year. The Wood Museum now houses the Esta Manthos Indian Motocycle Collection, which chronicles the history of Indian Motocycle since the company’s founding in 1901. Visitors to the Springfield History Museum can also view the exhibit “Crossing the Country to Cross Barriers: the Van Buren Sisters Ride into History,” an account of the cross-country trip Augusta and Adeline Van Buren undertook in 1916 to prove women could handle motorcycles.

Trophies will be awarded to pre-1953 Indians in several categories. Individuals interested in exhibiting their pre-1953 Indian or reserving vendor spots can pre-register and receive free museum admission by calling the Springfield Museums at (413) 263-6800, ext. 304, or visiting springfieldmuseums.org/indian-day. This event is sponsored by Sampson Family Chapels in memory of Esta Manthos.