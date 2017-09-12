Springfield Museums to Present Ubora, Ahadi Awards Sept. 16

SPRINGFIELD — The African Hall subcommittee of the Springfield Museums will celebrate the annual Ubora Award, honoring Benjamin Swan, and present the Ahadi Youth Award to A’Shaela Chaires on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The ceremony will be held at the Michele and Donald D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts. A reception will follow immediately at the Springfield Science Museum. The evening’s presentation will include a musical performance by Montenia Shider and Terrance Shider and comments by both award winners.

Swan will be honored for his devoted service to the people of Springfield as a civil-rights activist, a state representative, and a voice for the public schools. Chaires will be honored for her fearless leadership in honoring the value of diversity.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 children under 12. To purchase tickets, visit springfieldmuseums.org or call (413) 314-6425.