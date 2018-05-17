Springfield Partners to Host Bimonthly Financial-literacy Workshops

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Partners for Community Action Inc. will host bimonthly financial-literacy workshops starting Wednesday, July 11 and continuing every Wednesday through Aug. 1. Sessions run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 721 State St., Springfield, and are free and open to the public.

Workshops are facilitated by the agency’s on-staff, nationally certified credit counselors. Series learning objectives include budgeting, credit, managing money, and debt. Participants completing the course will be presented with certificates of achievement, documenting an additional skill to enhance participants’ résumés or include in their personnel files on the job.

Refreshments will be served, and raffle prizes will be offered. Call Springfield Partners at (413) 263-6500 to register.