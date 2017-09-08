Springfield Regional Chamber Event to Focus on Negotiation Skills

SPRINGFIELD — Joshua Weiss, co-founder of the Global Negotiation Initiative at Harvard University and program director of Bay Path University’s master of science program in Leadership and Negotiation will keynote at the Springfield Regional Chamber’s October Business@Breakfast on Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 7:15 to 9 a.m. at Crestview Country Club, 281 Shoemaker Lane, Agawam, with a focus on “The Negotiator in You.” The breakfast is sponsored by United Personnel Services.

Everyone negotiates every day — at work, with loved ones, and in other personal interactions. Whether buying a TV, deciding on a vacation spot, getting one’s children to do their homework, or asking for a raise, Weiss says negotiating skills are continually put to the test. This breakfast will show attendees how to negotiate with confidence and calm for successful results.

In addition to his work at both Harvard and Bay Path, Weiss is the founder of Negotiation Works Inc., consulting for a number of Fortune 500 companies, the United Nations, and the U.S. government. He delivers negotiation and mediation training and courses, and is tasked with negotiation and mediation at the organizational, corporate, government, and international levels.

Business@Breakfast is a monthly series that pays tribute to individuals, businesses, and organizations for major contributions to civic and economic growth and for actions which reflect honor on the region. At the breakfast, the chamber will also recognize Anthony Hayes as the new general manager for WGBY and Tim Kennedy as the new president of MassLive Media.

Tickets are $25 for Springfield Regional Chamber members in advance ($30 at the door) and $35 for general admission in advance ($40 at the door). Reservations are suggested and can be made online at www.springfieldregionalchamber.com or by e-mailing Jessica Hill at hill@springfieldregionalchamber.com. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Contact Hill at (413) 755-1310 for more information.