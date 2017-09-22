Springfield Regional Chamber to Host Speed Networking at Expo

SPRINGFIELD — The Business & Innovation Expo of Western Mass., the seventh annual business-to-business show produced by BusinessWest and the Healthcare News, slated for Thursday, Nov. 2 at the MassMutual Center, will feature a wide range of activities, including the Springfield Regional Chamber’s Speed Networking Event from 2:45 to 4:15 p.m. in the Expo Show Floor Theater.

A fast and fun way to make connections, the event is like speed dating for business. Attendees are divided into two groups seated across from each other. The limit is one participant per company in order to give everyone a chance to meet a contact from a new company each time participants rotate. Attendees are invited to continue networking at the Expo Social after the event, where a cash bar will be available.

The cost is $20 for chamber members, $30 general admission. All Expo vendors may attend Speed Networking at chamber-member pricing. For more information and to register, visit www.springfieldregionalchamber.com.

The Expo will feature more than 150 exhibitor booths, educational seminars, breakfast and lunch programs, and a day-capping Expo Social. Current sponsors include Comcast Business (presenting sponsor), Johnson & Hill Staffing Services and Wild Apple Design Group (executive sponsors), Inspired Marketing (show partner), MGM Springfield (corporate sponsor), Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst (education sponsor), Xfinity (social sponsor), Elms College (information booth sponsor), Smith & Wesson (Workforce Support Center sponsor), Savage Arms (JoinedForces parking sponsor), and the Better Business Bureau (contributing sponsor). Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. Exhibitor spaces are also available; booth prices start at $800. For more information on sponsorships or booth purchase, call (413) 781-8600, ext. 100.