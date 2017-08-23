Springfield Regional Chamber Slates Season’s First Breakfast

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Regional Chamber will present its first Business@Breakfast of the 2017-2018 season on Sept. 6, 7:15-9 a.m. at the Springfield Sheraton. Pam Victor, president and Head of Happiness at Happier Valley Comedy, will be the keynote speaker. The breakfast is sponsored by series sponsor, United Personnel Services and Coffee Bar sponsor, FIT Staffing.

“Two Magic Words for Stimulating Innovation” is the title of Victor’s presentation. These words, says Victor, can transform innovation in business. At the breakfast, she will share how improv can increase beneficial risk-taking, creativity, and brainstorming in any business. In a hands-on talk and a fun, interactive experience, she will provide attendees with practical skills to stimulate innovation through laughter.

Victor runs the Through Laughter program for professional development and a multi-level improv comedy school, as well as producing regular improve shows in Western Massachusetts.

She is the author of Baj and the Word Launcher: A Space-Aged Asperger Adventure in Communication and, along with legendary improvisers TJ Jagodowski and Dave Pasquesi, co-author of “Improvisation at the Speed of Life: The TJ & Dave Book.” A graduate of Smith College with a Master’s in Education from Iona College, Pam has received improv training from iO Theater (Chicago), Annoyance Theatre (Chicago), ImprovBoston, and from Second City teachers.

Business@Breakfast is a monthly series which pays tribute to individuals, businesses and organizations for major contributions to civic and economic growth and for actions which reflect honor on the region.

Tickets are $25 for Springfield Regional Chamber members in advance ($30 at the door) and $35 for general admission in advance ($40 at the door). Reservations are suggested and can be made online at www.springfield regionalchamber.com or by contacting Jessica Hill at hill@springfieldregionalchamber.com. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Contact Hill at (413) 755-1310 for information