Springfield Regional Chamber Tees Off July 20

SPRINGFIELD — Crestview Country Club in Agawam will be the site of the 2017 Springfield Regional Chamber Golf Tournament on Thursday, July 20.

The club features an 18-hole championship golf course designed by renowned golf course architect Geoffrey Cornish, a graduate of UMass, and featuring panoramic views of the Pioneer Valley and the Connecticut River. It has played host to the PGA Tour Travelers Championship Open Qualifier in 2015, the CT Section PGA Championship, several U.S. Amateur qualifiers and, most notably, the LPGA Friendly’s Classic.

The tournament will kick off with registration and practice greens opening at 11 a.m. A course-side lunch, sponsored by the MassMutual Center, will be served from 11 until noon, with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. The day will conclude with a reception sponsored by Florence Bank, a buffet dinner, and an awards ceremony.

Golfers will enjoy a scramble format, hole-in-one contests, longest-drive and closest-to-the-pin competitions, a putting contest sponsored by Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, and an opportunity to win a wide selection of raffle prizes, including tickets, gift baskets, and gift cards. Golfers will also have the chance to win the use of a fully stocked golf cart for the tournament, complete with snacks, cigars, additional raffle tickets, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and more.

Sponsorship levels for every budget are available, from the premier presenting-sponsor level to scorecard levels, which reward sponsors with their company name showcased on each printed golfer’s scorecard, to the budget-friendly tee-sponsor level.

The tournament entry fee is $600 per foursome (individual golfers are welcome at $150) and includes greens fees, cart, lunch, reception, and souvenir photo. Non-golfers may attend just the reception for $30 per person.

For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Jeff Lomma at lomma@springfieldregionalchamber.com or (413) 755-1313. To register for the tournament, visit www.springfieldregionalchamber.com or e-mail Jessica Hill at hill@springfieldregionalchamber.com.