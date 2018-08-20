Springfield Thunderbirds Announce Staff Promotions

SPRINGFIELD — In recognition of another record-breaking season for the business, the Springfield Thunderbirds are proud to announce three of their staff members will take on new roles for the 2018-19 season.

Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa announced the promotions of Steve Kunsey to senior manager of Business Development and Nicole Taylor to Business Development & Special Events executive. Additionally, Frank Grimaldi will be taking on a new role as Ticket Operations and Retention executive.

“The Thunderbirds organization, on and off the ice, prides itself on growth and a strong work ethic,” said Costa. “Steve, Nicole, and Frank were each integral parts of a record-breaking season, and we look forward to celebrating their successes in their well-deserved new roles during the 2018-19 season.”

Kunsey and Taylor were each key members of the Thunderbirds’ sponsorship sales staff during the 2017-18 season. That department reached a new pinnacle with more than $1.2 million in corporate cash for the first time in Springfield AHL history, including 177 corporate accounts — the second-highest total in the AHL.

Grimaldi will take on his new role after previously serving as an account executive in Ticket Sales. He will oversee the Thunderbirds ticketing system, with a focus on digital ticketing and data collection.