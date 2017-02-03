SRC Breakfast on March 1 to Present ‘8 Languages of Money’

SPRINGFIELD — Liz Dederer, founder of Selling With Service and co-creator of the 8 Languages of Money, will present “Speak Your Value with the 8 Languages of Money” at the Springfield Regional Chamber’s March Business@Breakfast. The breakfast will be held Wednesday, March 1 from 7:15 to 9 a.m. at the Colony Club, Tower Square, 1500 Main St., Springfield.

In this lively and engaging presentation, Dederer will share powerful strategies to close the sale through stronger conversations. She will explain what the 8 Languages of Money are, and how people can use them to build relationships and business.

Dederer’s presentation will be of interest to anyone who is responsible for driving revenue growth. She helps clients increase revenue by using the 8 Languages of Money for team building, leadership, sales, and marketing. Her clients have included Verizon Wireless, JP Morgan Chase, AT&T, Disney, CVS, and IBM. Before starting her own company in 2011, she created training programs and executed sales plans for international retailers and developed growth strategies for startups, turnaround, high-growth, and venture-capital-backed companies.

The breakfast will also recognize Christina Royal, new president of Holyoke Community College, and Revitalize CDC for its 25th anniversary.

Tickets cost $22.50 for Springfield Regional Chamber members in advance ($25 at the door) and $30 for general admission in advance ($35 at the door). Reservations can be made in advance online at www.springfieldregionalchamber.com or by e-mail to events@springfieldregionalchamber.com.