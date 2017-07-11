St. Germain Investment Management Named to National Top-300 List

SPRINGFIELD — St. Germain Investment Management announced it has been named to the 2017 edition of the Financial Times “300 Top Registered Investment Advisers” list, which recognizes top independent RIA firms from across the U.S.

“We’re thrilled to be selected again,” said Michael Matty, president of St. Germain Investment Management. “The Financial Times selected us in 2016, and this year’s recognition further reinforces our mission to do what’s best for our clients.”

This is the fourth annual 300 list, produced independently by the Financial Times in collaboration with Ignites Research, a subsidiary of the publication that provides business intelligence on the investment-management industry.

RIA firms applied for consideration, having met a minimum set of criteria. Applicants were then graded on six factors: assets under management (AUM); AUM growth rate; years in existence; advanced industry credentials of the firm’s advisers; online accessibility; and compliance records. There are no fees or other considerations required of RIAs that apply for the FT 300.

The final FT 300 represents an impressive cohort of elite RIA firms, as the average practice on this year’s list has been in existence for 24 years and manages $2.7 billion in assets. The top 300 RIAs hail from 37 states and Washington, D.C.

The FT 300 is one in series of rankings of top advisers by the Financial Times, including the FT 401 (DC retirement-plan advisers) and the FT 400 (broker-dealer advisers).