State Awards $162,948 in Workplace-safety Grants

BOSTON — Ten Massachusetts employers were awarded a total of $162,948 to help train employees in workplace safety and injury prevention, the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced.

“These grants continue to provide employees important training and education to help keep themselves and their co-workers safe on the job,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.

Added Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, “every year, thousands of workers in the Commonwealth receive training to make themselves and their work environments safer.”

The Department of Industrial Accidents administers and manages the Workplace Safety Training and Education Grant program to promote safe, healthy workplace conditions through training, education, and other preventative programs for businesses and employees covered by the Massachusetts workers’ compensation law.

This is the final round of grants in fiscal year 2016, which will train 460 employees. During the fiscal year, the Baker-Polito administration awarded a total of $696,000 to 44 companies to train nearly 5,000 workers.

Two Western Mass. organizations were among the grant recipients. Energía, LLC in Holyoke — an energy-services company that provides upgrades for residential, multi-family and commercial properties to reduce utility costs and energy use — received $14,274. Proposed training includes EPR renovation, OSHA 10, OSHA 30, confined space, office ergonomics, and CPR/first aid.

Medtronic, a medical-supply plant in Chicopee, received $8,795.40. The company’s training will include powered industrial trucks, CPR/FA/AED, job safety, and hazard recognition.

“This safety training increases a worker’s knowledge of their surroundings and job, bringing more opportunities for their growth and success,” Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Ronald Walker said.

The maximum grant amount per employer is $25,000. Businesses are awarded training grants through a competitive application process. The Department of Industrial Accidents will open another round of applications soon.