STCC Announces Instant Accept Days

SPRINGFIELD — Planning on applying to Springfield Technical Community College for the fall semester? The college will instantly accept prospective students who bring their official high-school transcripts, GED, or HiSET certification to the Admissions Office in Garvey Hall, Room 121. No appointment is necessary.

“We find many recent high-school graduates are still unsure of their fall plans. We see students looking to STCC as the smart and economical choice at this time of the year,” said Dean of Admissions Louisa Davis-Freeman. “Our Instant Accept initiative makes the first step in the college registration process easy so prospective students leave the office knowing they’ll be attending college in September.

“We have extended hours until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, and in addition to recent high-school graduates, we welcome returning adult students looking to expand their skills or change careers,” she went on. “Our students range in age from 16 to 80, and our diversity is what makes us so vibrant and welcoming.”

The Admissions Office hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call (413) 755-3333 or visit www.stcc.edu.