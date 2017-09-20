STCC to Host Designer of Artificial Limbs for Children

SPRINGFIELD — Dr. Albert Manero, president of Limbitless Solutions, a company that makes artificial limbs for children through 3D printing technology, will give a presentation today, Sept. 20, at Springfield Technical Community College as part of the HSI STEM Speaker Series. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to noon in the Scibelli Hall (Building 2) auditorium.

Manero will talk about the innovative work that his company does through the use of 3D printing technology. Attendees will learn how the creation of inexpensive artificial limbs through 3D printing can have a positive impact on the lives of children around the world, intersecting the areas of engineering, health, and philanthropy. Manero designed a prosthetic arm that actor Robert Downey Jr., in character as Tony Stark from Iron Man, gave to a boy in 2015.