STCC to Offer ‘Conversational Spanish for Medical Personnel’ Course

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College’s World Languages Department will be offering a three-credit “Conversational Spanish for Medical Personnel” course for the fall semester. The class meets weekly on Wednesday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. beginning Sept. 6.

“This is a useful class for students, pre-professionals, and medical professionals,” said Jean Zenor, department chair. “It will not only provide practical interactions that may occur in emergency medical situations or work settings in hospitals, emergency rooms, doctors’ offices, or clinics, but it will also provide students with basic Spanish medical vocabulary and reference information.”

According to the course description, “the focus of this course is on conversational phrases that will be useful to medical and emergency personnel. This course will assist medical personnel, police, fire, and other emergency personnel in speaking and understanding Spanish phrases in certain situations. Simple conversational patterns and pronunciations that will assist medical and emergency personnel understand and converse with Spanish speaking persons will be emphasized.”

For more information, contact Zenor at jzenor@stcc.edu or (413) 755-4298. To register for the course, visit www.stcc.edu/explore/register or call the Registrar’s Office at (413) 755-4321.